Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 2.0% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $42,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE UNP traded up $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $246.81. The company had a trading volume of 296,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.66 and a 200-day moving average of $223.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $248.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

