Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.13% of Fabrinet worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

NYSE FN traded up $4.12 on Thursday, hitting $217.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,168. Fabrinet has a one year low of $90.19 and a one year high of $221.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

