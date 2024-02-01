Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $50.22 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 2.4% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 170.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 39.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 84,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 78.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 561,384 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.91.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,146. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

