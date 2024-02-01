Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $12.60 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.20. 229,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,831. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.11.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

