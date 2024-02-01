Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,113 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IONQ. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IonQ by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

IonQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,965.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 646,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,965.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

