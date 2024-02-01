Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2,190.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after buying an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after buying an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded up $24.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,736.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,806. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,622.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,409.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,800.09.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.