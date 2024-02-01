Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 65,500 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of TD SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 506.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock valued at $231,857,002. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 117,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,112. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.