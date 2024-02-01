Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,900 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

NYSE BCC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.51. 19,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average is $110.42. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

