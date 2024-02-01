Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.786-8.244 EPS and its FY24 guidance to ~$7.79-8.24 EPS.

Polaris Stock Up 0.8 %

Polaris stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Polaris alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.