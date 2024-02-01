Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $163.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.71.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $147.68.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

