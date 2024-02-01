Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 150,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,290,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

