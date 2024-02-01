PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 105.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.90. 722,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.02. The company has a market cap of $233.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

