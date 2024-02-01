Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Up 0.4 %

Pentair stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $75.41.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

