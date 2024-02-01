PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PennantPark Investment worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 346.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 146,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get Our Latest Report on PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.