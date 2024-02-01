PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 6,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 215,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

