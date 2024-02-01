Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

