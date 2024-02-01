Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

