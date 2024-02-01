Packaging Co. of America to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.32.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

