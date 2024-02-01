Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.

OXLCP stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCP Free Report ) by 8,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

