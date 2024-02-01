Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
OXLCP stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
