Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

