Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.30.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.