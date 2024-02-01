Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,726.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,970 shares of company stock worth $1,016,524 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $223,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

