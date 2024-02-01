Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

OTIS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The company had a trading volume of 420,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,855. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $92.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 47.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

