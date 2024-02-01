Oshkosh Co. (OSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Oshkosh stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,647,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

