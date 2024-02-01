Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $184.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.50 million. Research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

