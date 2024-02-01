O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 68.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,023.05 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.43 and a 12 month high of $1,047.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $972.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $950.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock worth $14,028,182 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

