Orchid Market Cap Hits $90.85 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $90.85 million and $5.47 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,093.84 or 0.99985039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011247 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00184279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

