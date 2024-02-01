ONUS (ONUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.75 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market capitalization of $35.75 million and $331.75 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36884789 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $147.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

