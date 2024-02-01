Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.82) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($14.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

ONCT opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

