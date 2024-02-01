ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sharat Sharan Sells 13,537 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 13,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $102,339.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,547,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,026.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $128,401.34.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sharat Sharan sold 18,423 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $138,356.73.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.65 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. On average, analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

