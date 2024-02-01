Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

