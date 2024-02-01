Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OPOF opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
