Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of ONBPP opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
