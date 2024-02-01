Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of OCDGF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

