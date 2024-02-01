NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $775.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $615.27 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $634.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $516.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

