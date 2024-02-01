Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

Nutrien Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE NTR opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

