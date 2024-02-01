NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $8.92. NU shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 14,853,784 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded NU from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.40.

NU Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in NU by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 767,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 403,656 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in NU by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

