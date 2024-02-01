Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $104.65. The company had a trading volume of 444,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.31.

Get Novartis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Novartis by 1,498.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 36.2% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.