Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $207.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.69 and its 200 day moving average is $215.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $255.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

