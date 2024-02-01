Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Nomura Trading Down 4.0 %

Nomura stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,057. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomura by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,967,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 599,278 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Nomura by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,217,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 314,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nomura by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 557,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nomura by 1,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,958,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 1,824,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

