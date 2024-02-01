Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NOMD opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

