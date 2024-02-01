Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NICGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Nickel Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23.

In other Nickel Industries news, insider Justin Werner acquired 746,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$502,058.00 ($332,488.74). Insiders own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

