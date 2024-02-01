New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 172,123 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of General Motors worth $70,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after buying an additional 1,880,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in General Motors by 726.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,095,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

