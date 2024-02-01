New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 72,363 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,363 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $59,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,314,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.