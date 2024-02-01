New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,988 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott International worth $64,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $239.73 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $244.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average is $206.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.