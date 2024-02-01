New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 104,609 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

