New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 103,213 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,213 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $54,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

