New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,461 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 101,311 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $70,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

