New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,195,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 175,448 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $66,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $19.51 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

