New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $51,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $858,070,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $155,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

EL opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.