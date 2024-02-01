New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $57.53 Million Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $57,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,137,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7,311.10 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.72. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $231.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

