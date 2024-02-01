New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of HubSpot worth $47,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 607.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $611.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.78 and a 1-year high of $635.74.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

